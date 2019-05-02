Pendleton's Hegarty earns NWC golf honor
Reilly Hegarty (Pendleton), a junior at Whitworth College, earned second team All-Northwest Conference golf honors.
Hegarty was runner-up at the NWC Spring Classic in Olympia on April 13, and finished 12th at the NWC Tournament last weekend at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla. His season scoring average was 75.06.
Whitworth’s Derrick Phelps was the NWC Player of the Year. His scoring average was 72.9.
OSAA Athlete of the Week
Irrigon’s Zack Henrichs was named the OSAA Wendy’s Athlete of the Week for April 22-28.
A senior, Henrichs hit .727 (8-for-11) with five doubles and seven RBIs in three games. He also pitched three innings April 26 against Nyssa, striking out seven.
Henrichs has signed to play baseball at Blue Mountain Community College.
Rodeo
The public is invited to watch steer wrestlers with the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association during a local qualifying event for The American Rodeo. Contestants will compete Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Umatilla Sage Riders arena at 81907 Highway 395, located between Hermiston and Umatilla.
Admission is free and concessions will be available. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as seating is limited at the arena. For more information, call Tammy Campbell at 541-922-8526.
