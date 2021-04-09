BEND — Pendleton held Summit scoreless in the second half, but the Bucks failed to score a handful of times in the red zone during the game, dropping a 10-7 nonleague game to the 6A Storm on Friday, April 9.
“Defensively, we played extremely well,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We held them to under 100 yards of offense. Offensively, we couldn’t finish in the red zone, and that’s on me. We had a chance to score with 30 seconds left, but couldn’t get it in.”
With the loss, the Bucks finished their season with a 4-2 record.
The Storm got a touchdown, and a 47-yard field goal from Soren McKee, to take a 10-0 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Storm opened with the ball, but soon had to punt. The Bucks forced a fumble, got good field position and scored.
Brogan Biggerstaff hit Tyasin Burns with a 35-yard screen pass to pull within 10-7.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” Davis said. “The scoreboard didn’t indicate that. It’s a tough pill for our seniors to swallow. I was proud of the way they competed. A shout out to our defensive coaching staff, they put together a stellar defensive plan.”
Burns finished with more than 100 yards receiving and 50 yards rushing, while Zaanan Bane had 50 yards receiving and 30 rushing. Biggerstaff threw for 175 yards.
“I was really proud of the kids” Davis said. “No doubt throughout the game they left it all out on the field. Proud of them for going through a weird year with all the protocols.”
