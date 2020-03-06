PENDLETON — Pendleton had four players selected to the Intermountain Conference all-conference boys basketball team on Friday.
The team, voted on by the conference coaches, saw 6-foot-1 junior guard Dakota Sams named to the first team.
Seniors Stockton Hoffman and Tanner Sweek were selected to the second team, while senior Lane Maher earned honorable mention honors.
“I'm proud of these guys,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “As their coach, I know how much time and effort has been put in to this point, and it’s great to see them rewarded for that. Great day to be a Buckaroo.”
Sams leads the Bucks in scoring with 17.8 points per game.
“Dakota has made it a goal to get on the first team and his hard work has paid off,” Dong said. “Dakota understands the game and impacts the game in multiple ways. He leads the team in assists, and rebounds well for a guard.”
Hoffman averages 11.7 points a game, and is invaluable for the Bucks.
“Stockton is a Swiss Army knife on offense,” Dong said. “He can score in multiple ways and that’s what makes him so hard to guard.”
Sweek averages 7.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, while Maher, a jack-of-all-trades, averages 4.7 points a game.
“Sweek is a difference maker on the boards and on defense,” Dong said. “Lane does everything for a team that you cannot find on a stat sheet. He can light it up from 3, and is an athletic freak.”
Kevin Sanchez of Crook County was named Player of the Year. The Cowboys’ Jason Mumm was named Coach of the Year.
Pendleton and Redmond each had four players selected to the all-conference team, while Crook County had three.
Pendleton (19-5) will play at Willamette (16-9) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the 5A state tournament. The winner advances to the Elite 8 next week at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.