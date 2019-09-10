HERMISTON — Hermiston was right in the match with Richland in the first set, but the Bulldogs let a lapse in confidence get in the way of its play Tuesday night.

The Bombers went on to post a 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Bulldogs to open conference play.

"I think this is one of our situations where a lack of experience and confidence shows," Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said. "Losses like this help build our confidence. We watch film of where we were hanging in there, and the girls see with their own two eyes they are capable of playing at a high level. It will take time."

Junior Kendall Dowdy had 15 assists and seven digs for the Bulldogs (0-2), who will play at the SunDome Tournament on Saturday before heading to Kennewick on Tuesday.

"Having Kendall being able to stay in all the way around gives us stable hands and leadership on the court," Dyck said.

Kambree Baker added six kills for the Bulldogs, while Halee Stubbs had 13 digs, Avery Treadwell four kills, and Daisy Maddox three kills.

Richland, which graduated six players off last year's team, has four seniors and six juniors this season.

"We were a little shaky at times," Bombers coach Bob Raidl said. "They know how to play, we just need to cut down on the errors."

Sage Brustad led the Bombers with 23 kills, 12 digs and 10 aces, while Hailey Daves added 16 digs, 10 aces and two blocks.

"They are a good team" Dyck said of the Bombers. "They don't make a lot of silly mistakes."