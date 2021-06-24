HERMISTON — When it comes to volleyball, Megan Bunn has found success at every level.
Hermiston High School is keen that winning attitude will continue as the Bulldogs’ new coach.
“Coach Bunn has been successful in volleyball everywhere she has been,” Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said. “We are confident she will bring that competitive spirit to the Dawg House every day.”
Bunn, 23, will replace Becky Wadekamper, who recently stepped down after one season.
“Becky had gotten ahold of me,” Bunn said. “I think she was looking for some knowledgeable coaches to take on and be a part of the staff. I didn’t think she was trying to recruit me as a head coach. It was kind of a last-minute decision for her. Life happens. She let me know it was open and she recommended that I apply. I guess she saw some potential in me.”
A 6-foot outside hitter, Bunn was standout at Eastern Oregon University, where she was a two-time NAIA All-American, and an assistant coach for the Mountaineers, who are a frequent participant at the NAIA Tournament.
While at Eastern, Bunn compiled 1,331 kills, the second most in program history. She also had 1,011 digs to become the first player in program history with at least 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She ranks sixth on the all-time digs list.
Her senior year, she was named to the NAIA Volleyball National All-Tournament team after posting three consecutive matches of 20 or more kills.
At the 2019 NAIA Tournament, she broke the EOU record for most kills in a match with 32 in a loss to Lindsey Wilson. She finished the season with 455 kills and 410 digs, making her a threat no matter where she was on the floor.
“I’ve definitely had a lot of experience,” Bunn said. “I have seen a lot of things, I have been through a lot as a player, and I have grown through that. I have had success, but that has been because of the coaches I have had. Taking over a program, I hope I can do as good a job as my coaches.”
A 2016 graduate of Banks High School, Bunn was a four-time first-team all-conference selection in the Cowapa League. She led the Braves to the state title her senior year and was named the Oregon 4A Player of the Year.
“I am young, and it’s a big responsibility to take on,” said Bunn, who also will teach fifth grade at Desert View Elementary School. “It’s more about getting the girls excited about the game and sharing my passion for the game. I’m hoping to bring a fresh mindset to the game. I am very excited to start this program. A big reason I wanted to take the job is I have heard some really good things about the community. They have great support from everyone.”
