The Oregon state cheerleading championships were moved from Saturday to Feb. 16 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland because of adverse weather conditions.
Kelly Foster, an associate director at the OSAA, said the event was moved because of the weather was forecasting snow throughout the region.
“I have never felt for the school administrators like I do now,” Foster said. “I can’t imagine trying to reschedule snow days.”
More than 1,000 cheerleaders from 81 high schools will compete for titles in six divisions.
Umatilla, a Class 3A school, will compete in the co-ed large division. All of the other teams in the division are from 5A and 6A schools, with the exception of Marshfield (4A). The Vikings are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.
The Umatilla squad members are: Alyssa Reasor, Arrik Russell, Ashley Nygard, Courtney Daniel, Darian Smith, Diego Bernal, Ethan Adams, Gabriella Rodarte, Grace Hartley, Hope Cameron, Kyleigh Wheeler, Lauryn Journot, Mark Quinonez, Skyler Bair, Trevor Reiner, Tyler Garrett and Ethan Smith.
