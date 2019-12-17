PASCO, Wash. — It wasn’t the start that Hermiston or Chiawana expected, but the end result was what the Riverhawks earned.
Talia von Oelhoffen had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Chiawana to a 63-41 Mid-Columbia Conference win Tuesday over the Bulldogs.
“They are a good basketball team,” Hermiston coach Malloree Moss said. “If Talia isn’t scoring, (Alyssa) Agundis is, or (Delaney) Pink is. If we are going to beat a good team, we have to play better.”
Hermiston’s Mia Hernandez led all scorers with a career-high 21 points — 17 of which came in the second half — but it would not be enough.
“She was aggressive tonight,” Moss said. “She played with no fear.”
The way the Bulldogs opened the game surprised a few people, taking a 7-3 lead with 4:30 to play in the first quarter. Once the Riverhawks got into the flow of the game, all that changed.
Chiawana led 15-7 after the opening quarter, and 27-11 at the half as the Bulldogs shot just 16 percent from the floor.
“That’s our forte,” Chiawana coach Mike Brown said of the slow start. “It takes us a couple of plays to get in the game. We are starting to be a good defensive team.”
A 22-9 Riverhawks’ run in the third put the game out of reach at 49-20, but the Bulldogs never backed down.
Hermiston went on a 21-14 run in the fourth quarter to make the game a bit more respectable.
“I really liked the fourth,” Moss said. “It was nice to see our bench get involved.”
Katelyn Heideman added 10 points for Hermiston, while Kendall Dowdy had six rebounds.
Angundis chipped in 13 points for the Riverhawks, while Pink had 11.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-3 MCC) will play a nonleague game Saturday at Lewiston, Idaho.
