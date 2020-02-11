HEPPNER — Nancy Propheter has won so many ladies club championships at Willow Creek Country Club in Heppner that people have lost count.
Her daughter Nicole is coming after her title now that she is old enough to compete.
"Any time I can beat my mom, it's a silent victory," Nicole Propheter said. "She doesn't like losing."
It appears to be a family trait.
The Heppner senior has helped the Mustangs to district titles the past three years, and helped her team bring home a 4A/3A/2A/1A state team trophy the past three years. She finished eighth last year in the individual portion of the state tournament.
Her achievements have helped secure a college offer. Propheter signed last month to play at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
"I went for a visit and I loved it there," said Propheter, who plans to major in biology. "I really wanted to go there."
Warriors coach Kyla Lien is excited to bring Propheter into the fold.
"I am very excited to add Nicole to our growing team next year," Lien said in a school news release. "She has had some great coaching in high school, so I think she will transfer well into the program. She is a very driven and hard-working individual. Nicole will add a lot to the team both on and off the golf course."
Longtime Heppner coach Greg Grant has nothing but praise for Propheter.
“Nicole continues to grow into a fantastic player," Grant said. "She has worked hard to improve her game and she is a talented athlete to begin with. I look forward to watching Nicole continue to play the game she loves."
During Propheter's freshman year, the Mustangs finished second in the state team standings, and she finished tied for 11th. The following spring, Heppner was once again second, and Propheter was 11th.
Last year, the Mustangs finished third, with Propheter and teammate Sasah Keown finished tied for eighth.
Propheter is hoping for another good showing on the links this spring.
"We lost two solid players (Caitlyn Scrivner and Claire Grieb) from last year's team, and that is a blow to us," she said. "We have a small team, but we should have five players."
Propheter started playing golf at a young age. She was playing in tournaments when she was 7 years old, and expanded her play to the Washington Junior Golf Association a couple of years ago for added competition.
Propheter has worked to improve her game this winter, taking lessons at RedTail Golf Course in Beaverton.
"My irons and my long game are my best part," she said.
