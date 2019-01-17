Playing college sports is something Sophia Streeter has wanted to do since she was a child.

Thursday, the Hermiston senior made that dream come true when she signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

“It’s nice feeling,” Streeter said. “I feel pretty lucky.”

In Streeter, the Hawks are getting a 6-foot middle blocker whose game is on the rise.

“Her junior year, it was more of a mental game for her to buy in and trust me,” Bulldogs coach Amy Dyck said. “In September, it clicked. She trusted herself, her team, and put it in action to have success. I’m excited to see her develop her skills even more at CBC.”

Streeter is the first Hermiston volleyball player to move on to the next level in at least three years, according to Dyck.

“I hope she values what she got here,” Dyck said. “That if you put in the work, you can have success.”

Hermiston, which moved into the highly competitive Mid-Columbia Conference this season, struggled at the beginning of the year, but by the end fell one match short of a trip to state after losing to Southridge at regionals.

Streeter, who finished the season with 96 kills, 26 solo blocks and hit .200 over the course of 64 sets, visited a couple of other schools, but said she felt at home at CBC.

“(Coach) Michael Jordan and I just clicked,” Streeter said. “Their motto is ‘All in. Die Empty.’ The culture there is nice. It’s also close to home, my parents like that.”

Streeter is hoping to help the Hawks bring their program back to life. Last season, CBC finished 0-16 in East Region play, and 2-32 overall.

That Streeter is playing college volleyball is kind of a surprise.

“My first two years of high school, volleyball was just something I did,” said Streeter, who also played basketball. “My junior year, I wasn’t going to play, but me and Coach Amy sat down and talked. I never had a coach care if I played or not. I wouldn’t be here if not for her.”

With Streeter moving on to play college volleyball, Dyck said it paves a path for others.

“I think it sets the stage for the players coming up,” Dyck said. “With hard work, this can happen.”