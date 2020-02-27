HERMISTON — Garrett Walchli knew when he visited Utah State University last July that it was the place for him.
Hermiston’s top receiver and return man announced his commitment Thursday to play for the Aggies.
“I got recruited really late,” Walchli said. “The main thing, is you have to find a place you feel at home. It’s nice to get it done and get off the recruiting trail.”
Walchli had 49 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games. He finished the season with 1,099 all-purpose yards, and was sixth in MCC scoring with 72 points.
He was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team as a receiver.
“Hands down, its more competitive in the WIAA,” Walchli said. “Every week you are playing an opponent you can’t underestimate. There are no slouches in the MCC.”
The Aggies finished 7-6 last season, including a 6-2 record in the Mountain West Conference.
Walchli had more than a dozen offers from other schools, including Idaho State.
“I turned down three or four full rides,” he said. “I had options, but not options like this.”
Hermiston football coach David Faaeteete said he is excited to see what Walchli does with the opportunity presented to him.
“Utah State has given him a great opportunity to earn his way onto the squad,” Faaeteete said. “Talking to their defensive coach last night, they like his explosiveness. I’m excited for him. He has a great future ahead of him. His work ethic will carry him through.”
Walchli has been preparing for this opportunity for years. He plays on a 7-on-7 team out of Portland called Team Lillard. The team is coached by Houston Lillard, former quarterback of the Tri-Cities Fever, and brother to Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard.
“Going into my sophomore year, I got on the team, and he (Houston Lillard) took me under his wing,” Walchli said. “I got out of Hermiston. We played in Texas and California. To be the best, you have to compete with the best.”
At Utah State, Walchli said they are looking at him as a slot receiver and return man.
“Offense, 100%,” said Walchli, who also played defensive back for the Bulldogs. “I’m a lot better at it. They (Utah State) haven’t defined anything yet. I have to get down there and get to work.”
As he wraps up his high school career, Walchli said he hopes he left an impression on the players to come.
“It has never been about me,” he said. “Hopefully me, Dustyn (Coughlin) and Chase (Bradshaw) have helped others see what they need to do if you want to go to the next level. It’s a chain of events. You have to put in the work as a team.”
