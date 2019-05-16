Southern Oregon University signed its second Eastern Oregon wrestler in as many weeks when Pendleton’s Alex Rendon signed with the Raiders on Monday.

SOU signed Irrigon’s Alex Miranda-Walls last week.

Rendon received a Rollin Schimmel Foundation scholarship last week. From SOU, he will receive an athletic and diversity scholarship.

“I’m excited for Alex to go down there and give it a shot,” outgoing Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said. “A year ago, we toured Oregon State and he decided he wanted to wrestle in college. He has changed a lot of what he did to get there. He changed his work ethic and his academics to get him there.”

SOU, located in Ashland, has been an NAIA wrestling powerhouse for more than 40 years. The Raiders have won four national team titles, crowned 35 national champions, and boast 245 all-Americans.

Phillips and assistant coach Trevor Hancock both wrestled for SOU coach Mike Ritchey, who is particular about who he brings into his program.

“I think it helped that Trevor and I vouched for him,” Phillips said. “He took a visit there after state. All there is, is upside for Alex. He can only get better.”

Rendon, who placed second at the 5A state tournament at 126 pounds in February, also placed second at the same weight his junior year.

The last two years of high school, Rendon posted an impressive 90-10 record. He shares the Pendleton school record for wins with Dylan Holcomb.

Rendon was an all-state selection at 126 pounds, an honor that included divisions from 2A to 6A.