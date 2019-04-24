Irrigon’s Briseyda Avila-Rojas recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Warner Pacific University, but that is just a small part of life for the future physician.

Avila-Rojas was a four-year starter and defensive specialist for the Knights, and was a team captain the past three years. She will receive a small scholarship to play soccer.

“I applied to the university and was accepted,” Avila-Rojas said. “When I attended a welcome thing at the school, they asked if I wanted to play soccer. Then the coach sent me a form for a scholarship.”

The $1,500 soccer scholarship is part of a generous financial package Avila-Rojas received from the school, which also includes scholarship money for her grades.

“I want to finance my own education,” Avila-Rojas said. “I don’t want to take my parents' money. I have applied for scholarships and I will work this summer.”

Avila-Rojas, 17, who moved to Irrigon from Las Vegas in the summer of 2009, will be the first in her family to attend college.

“I’m excited, but it’s nerve-racking,” she said. “I’m scared to be away from home. Other than camps, I haven’t been away, but I want to be a good example for my siblings.”

Avila-Rojas will graduate June 1 with her older brother Yobany Avila, who is a year older. He plans to attend Blue Mountain Community College.

“I have helped him a lot,” she said. “His first year of high school, he wasn’t very focused. We have helped each other.”

Education is key

When Avila-Rojas first started elementary school in Irrigon, it was an adjustment.

“I had a limited proficiency in English,” Avila-Rojas said. “My dad (Pedro Avila) was the only one who spoke English and he taught me. Thanks to my father and mother, I was able to have good grades. My mom (Irma Rojas) would make me table charts for math, and if I finished them, I would get a snack from the snack drawer.”

Avila-Rojas boasts 4.0 GPA this quarter, and has a 3.70 cumulative GPA, which includes college classes.

Avila-Rojas said her parents are proud of her accomplishments and are excited for her to continue her education.

She also was accepted at Gonzaga, Eastern Oregon University, Oregon State University, Linfield College, Portland State, BMCC and Western Oregon.

“I felt really welcomed the moment I stepped onto their campus,” Avila-Rojas said of Warner Pacific. “They know that Warner Pacific is expensive, but they are supportive. They don’t know a lot about college, so I have had to do it on my own. The camps I have gone to, I have found. I have dedicated my summers to education, and that has motivated me a lot. I have applied for a lot of scholarships; I’m just waiting to hear.”

When she arrives at Warner Pacific, Avila-Rojas will have about 40 college credits, which she has earned through BMCC and EOU.

“I have been preparing myself for med courses,” she said. “I have passed advanced biology and anatomy and physiology. I’m now taking calculus and writing 115.”

Avila-Rojas will work this summer to earn money for college. She will work in the agriculture field with her uncle, Gabriel Espain. It’s not her first choice, but she said it pays well.

“My mom said it is a lesson to motivate us more in school,” Avila-Rojas said.

Focusing on the future

Avila-Rojas’ quest to become a doctor took a big step last summer when she attended MedQuest at Eastern Oregon University. Only 30 students are chosen for the one-week program that has students job shadow, attend panel discussions and participate in hands-on activities.

“I got to witness a live surgery,” Avila-Rojas said. “I learned to draw blood and how to use a laryngoscope.”

Avila-Rojas suffered a concussion during the soccer season, and a visit to Dr. Derek Earl in Hermiston for treatment helped further her education in medicine. She now interns at Dr. Earl’s office three days a week and gets to help with minor procedures.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said.