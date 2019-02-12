Iowa State’s Sam Colbray and Oregon State’s Bob Coleman were teammates when Hermiston won the 2016 Oregon 5A state team title in wrestling.
They both won individual state titles — Colbray at 195 pounds, and Coleman at 182.
Monday night, the former teammates were back on the mat together, this time as competitors in a dual in Corvallis.
Colbray beat his former teammate 13-4 in the 184-pound match at Gill Coliseum, helping the 17th-ranked Cyclones to a 23-14 victory over the Beavers.
Colbray, a redshirt sophomore, had the initial takedown in the first round, and led throughout. He led 6-2 after the first round, and 10-4 at the end of the second.
Colbray improved to 20-5 on the season, while Coleman, a junior, dropped to 13-13.
Tavin Headings (Hermiston) a senior at George Fox, tied a season-high with 24 points and six rebounds on Feb. 9 in an 84-62 victory at Whitworth University. She also had seven points and four rebounds on Feb. 8 in a 61-57 road win at Whitman College.
The 5-foot-11 senior is averaging 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game for the Bruins.
She is averaging 14.6 points a game in conference play.
The Bruins are 20-3 overall and 13-1 in Northwest Conference play.
Jada Burns (Irrigon), a 5-8 freshman, is averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds a game for Chemeketa Community College. She has started four of 16 games.
Burns is shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, including 30.3 from the 3-point line.
She had a season-high 17 points on Nov. 28 against Simpson College, and scored 15 on Dec. 15 against Highline.
The Storm (10-11 overall, 5-5 NWAC South) plays at Portland Community College on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.