For the second time this season, Claremont-Mudd-Scripts freshman Lauren Richards (Pendleton) was named the SCIAC Pitcher of the Week.

Richards also earned the honor two weeks ago.

This time, Richards won both games of a doubleheader with No. 11 Pomona-Pitzer on Friday as the Athenas improved to 6-0 in league play and 7-2 overall.

She came on in relief in the top of the 10th inning of the opener with the game going into the tiebreaker rule with a runner in place on second.

Richards did not allow the runner to score. She recorded the win after the Athenas came through with the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 win.

In the nightcap, she threw a complete game shutout, scattering four hits in a 2-0 victory.

Richards improved to 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in SCIAC games this season, including two complete-game shutouts.

Andrew “Doc” Porter (Pendleton) was one of 17 Central Washington University indoor track and field student-athletes to earn United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors for their performance during the season.

Porter, a junior, is part of the men’s 4x400 relay team with Kodiak Landis, Daniel Calderon and Trevaughn Scott.

The relay team finished first in a time of 3 minutes, 19.57 seconds at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 16. Porter also was eighth in the 400 meters in a time of 50.45.