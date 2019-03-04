For the second time this season, Claremont-Mudd-Scripts freshman Lauren Richards (Pendleton) was named the SCIAC Pitcher of the Week.
Richards also earned the honor two weeks ago.
This time, Richards won both games of a doubleheader with No. 11 Pomona-Pitzer on Friday as the Athenas improved to 6-0 in league play and 7-2 overall.
She came on in relief in the top of the 10th inning of the opener with the game going into the tiebreaker rule with a runner in place on second.
Richards did not allow the runner to score. She recorded the win after the Athenas came through with the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 win.
In the nightcap, she threw a complete game shutout, scattering four hits in a 2-0 victory.
Richards improved to 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in SCIAC games this season, including two complete-game shutouts.
Andrew “Doc” Porter (Pendleton) was one of 17 Central Washington University indoor track and field student-athletes to earn United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region honors for their performance during the season.
Porter, a junior, is part of the men’s 4x400 relay team with Kodiak Landis, Daniel Calderon and Trevaughn Scott.
The relay team finished first in a time of 3 minutes, 19.57 seconds at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 16. Porter also was eighth in the 400 meters in a time of 50.45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.