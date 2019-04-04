The Blue Mountain baseball team is 4-2 in East Region play this spring, thanks in part to sophomore Dylan Grogan (Stanfield).

The right-handed pitcher is 4-0 this season for the Timberwolves (9-9 overall), with an NWAC-leading 0.38 earned run average.

Grogan has struck out 33 batters in 24 innings of work. He has given up 12 hits and just two runs — only one earned.

In his last outing — a 2-0 win over Columbia Basin on March 30 — Grogan scattered three hits and struck out six in seven innings.

The Timberwolves will host Big Bend on Saturday in an East Region doubleheader. The first game begins at 1 p.m.

Sophomore Devin Hasher (Pilot Rock) has had a solid spring for the Mt. Hood Saints in the high jump.

In the Linfield Icebreaker on March 1-2, he cleared 6 feet, 3¼ inch to place second.

He placed third at the Saints Open on March 9 with a height of 6-2¾, then cleared the bar at 6-3¼ at the George Fox Rich Allen Classic March 16 to place sixth.

The Saints are back in action Friday at the John Knight Twilight at Western Oregon University.

Lauren Richards (Pendleton) has a 13-2 record in 16 appearances for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas.

The freshman right-hander has pitched 81 innings with 43 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA. She has won her last six outings.

At the plate, she is hitting .233 with 20 hits, including seven doubles, one triple and 19 RBIs, which ranks third on the team.

The Athenas (22-5 overall, 16-0 SCISC) will host Cal Lutheran in a conference doubleheader on Saturday.