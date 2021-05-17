LA GRANDE — It didn't take long for Lane Maher to make a difference for the men’s track and field program at College of Idaho.
Maher, of Pendleton, won the 400 hurdles in a personal best time of 53.72 seconds, and punched his ticket to nationals with an automatic qualifying time on Saturday, May 15, at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Maher also anchored the 4x400 relay team to a come-from-behind, third-place finish to help the Coyotes win their first track championship since 1926.
“This was a huge step for our men’s program,” Coyotes coach Austin Basterrechea said in a news release. “Following the meet, I told the team that they faced more adversity this year than any other team or any other generation has dealt with. For our team to come together as a group and win a title — I can't put it into words — I am so proud of every one of the athletes.”
The team title came down to the 4x400 relay, where Maher anchored the Coyotes to a time of 3:23.16.
Maher ran the final leg against EOU’s Hunter Nichols of Heppner.
“I was five steps or so behind him when I got the baton,” Maher said. “I was chasing him for 300 meters. When we hit the straightaway, he stumbled a bit. I went on the outside of him and outran him. I didn’t know the point totals going in, but I knew in my head I had to beat him. Every point mattered, for sure. It feels pretty good, but it was a team effort.”
College of Idaho trailed EOU 198-197 heading into the relay. The Coyotes earned six points to the Mountaineers’ five to tie with 203 points each.
On Friday, May 14, Maher finished second in the 110 hurdles to Southern Oregon’s Bryce Goggin. Goggin clocked in at 14.46 seconds, while Maher came in at 14.48, besting his own school record of 14.68.
Maher and Goggin also surpassed the 27-year-old CCC record (14.49) set by Alper Kasapoglu of Western Oregon in 1994.
“That was nice, but it will be his name (Goggin) on the board,” Maher said.
Maher also was a member of the 4x100 team that placed fourth in a time of 43.22.
Maher hit the automatic qualifying times for the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles for the 70th annual NAIA National Championships on May 26-28 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Nichols had an outstanding meet of his own, placing second in the 800 meters in a time of 1:55.15. He also was second in the 1,500 with a time of 3:57.89.
Doc Porter
Porter, of Pendleton, will leave a lasting impression at Central Washington University after clocking a time of 48.53 seconds in the 400 meters at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on May 14-15 in Portland.
A graduate student, Porter finished second in the 400, and his time ranks 10th all time for the Wildcats. Before Saturday, May 15, Porter’s best time in the 400 meters at CWU was 49.02.
Porter also ran a leg on the 4x100 team that placed second with a time of 42.59. Also on the team were Harrison Horwath, Zachary Davis and Bryan Sidor.
The Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team of Braydon Maier, Spencer Solvberg, Gunner Vallatini and Porter was fifth at 3:23.45.
