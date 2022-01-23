Eastern Oregon University's Sailor Liefke drives with the ball against Oregon Technical Institute during a game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in La Grande. The Mountaineers won 79-75 after an extra period. EOU now is in first place and is the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Under Armour Team of the Week for Jan. 17-23.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo
CORVALLIS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday, Jan. 23, the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team was named the Under Armour Team of the Week for Jan. 17-23.
The Mountaineers moved into sole possession of first place with hard fought wins over Oregon Technical Institute and Southern Oregon University, according to a press release from the CCC.
Fans on Jan. 21 were treated to an extra frame of action as EOU needed an overtime period to take down the Lady Owls 79-75. Taylor Stricklin led the way 21-points and six rebounds. Sailor Liefke added 20-points, six- boards and four-assists. Defensively, the Mountaineers held Oregon Tech to 36.8% from the field and 22% from beyond the arc.
Against SOU, Liefke exploded for 32-points to lead all scorers.
Trailing for a large portion of the game, the Mountaineers used a 19-point fourth quarter to propel them to the 68-65 come-from-behind victory. The win avenged an early season loss to the Raiders in Ashland.
Eastern, 14-7 overall and 11-2 in the CCC, next sees action Jan. 24 hosting the College of Idaho before welcoming Bushnell and Corban to Quinn Coliseum Jan. 28-29.
