LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University softball's coaching staff last week received regional honors after a historic 2022 season.
EOU finished the year at 43-17 overall and as the runner-up of the Oklahoma City Bracket in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics opening round after earning an at-large bid. The team's 43 wins now stands alone atop Eastern's record books for the most victories in a single season.
Coaching staffs of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's NAIA regions on Wednesday, June 1, announced their selections for staff of the year recognition. For Region IV, the honor went to EOU softball head coach Nicole Christian and her staff.
Entering the 2022 campaign, EOU was picked to finish fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference but easily exceeded expectations, according to an announcement from EOU Athletics. The team finished third in the regular season standings and at the CCC Tournament, registering a 24-6 mark in conference action.
EOU Softball ranked 15th in the final NAIA Coaches' Poll of the regular season and finished with five All-CCC selections. Garnering All-CCC honors for Eastern Oregon was Amanda Smith (pitcher), Grace Gaither (infielder), Caitlin Crist (infielder), Shelby Starr (outfielder) and Karsyn Zaragoza (outfielder). Five All-CCC selections are the most under Christian.
Christian also had her first pair of College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District selections in Kayla Berg and Taylor Dow. The senior duo were selected to the First Team, Berg was selected as an outfielder, while Dow was selected as a designated player.
Christian finished her third season as head coach of Mountaineer softball in 2022. She is supported by assistant coaches Theresa Manley, Woody Wright, Bob Christian and volunteer assistant coach Taylor Smith.
Christian began her coaching career in 2001 when she was named the head softball coach for La Grande High School. She was with the Tigers from 2001-03, then spent some time in the junior college ranks as the head coach at Blue Mountain Community College 2003-05.
Christian was the softball bench boss at Umatilla High School 2005-08, then took the role as head softball coach and assistant girl's basketball coach at McLoughlin High School, Milton-Freewater, starting in 2008. In 10 seasons as the softball coach, Christian's squad made the state tournament nine consecutive times. Mac-Hi also made four straight state championship game appearances and won back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015. During the 2018 campaign, she also picked up career win No. 300. She was inducted into the Mac-High Hall of Fame in 2018.
As a collegiate athlete, Christian is no stranger to EOU, having been a four-year starter for the Mountaineers and was a two-time All-American. She played for Eastern from 1996-2000 and was inducted in the Mountaineer Hall of Fame twice. She went in with the 1999 team in 2011 and two years later in 2013, she was inducted as an individual. Christian also received multiple accolades in her career, including NAIA First-Team All-American honors in 2000.
