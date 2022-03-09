BROOKINGS, S.D. — Eastern Oregon University’s track and field team wrapped up the 2021-22 indoor season Saturday afternoon, March 5, with four athletes garnering All-American status.
The team competed March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota, at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships.
TJ Davis and Sam Roddewig earned All-American status on March 4 in the heptathlon. Davis won the National Championship in the multi-events with 5,439 points scored. Roddewig was fifth overall with 4,820 points. For Davis, it is his second straight All-America honor in the heptathlon while Roddewig earned his first career indoor All-America award in the heptathlon.
And earning a podium finish and All-American titles on March 5, final day of Indoor Nationals, was Michelle Herbes in the 800-meter run and Maggie Ledbetter in the shot put.
With the four, EOU tallied 226 All-Americans and 29 National Champions under the direction of head coach Ben Welch. As a team, the EOU men finished 22nd with 14 points, while the EOU women were 28th with nine points.
In the first event of the day, the 60-meter hurdles, Davis simply dominated the field. He ran 8.24, getting past second place by .23 seconds. In the pole vault, Davis had a valiant effort as he held on for a tie for fifth place. He cleared the bar at 13 feet 7½ inches to secure the top-five spot. In the final event, the 1,000-meter run, Davis left no doubt in winning the overall title as he placed second in the race. He ran a 2:41.42 and became the second ever Heptathlon National Champion in EOU history.
Davis joins Robbie Haynie as the only other National Champion in the Heptathlon for EOU. Haynie won the Heptathlon title back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012.
Roddewig surged from eighth after day one up to fifth with 4,820 points to earn his first career indoor All-American accolade. He finished in the top-five in his final two events to help finish in the top-five.
He got his biggest boost from his efforts in the pole vault. He cleared the bar at a height of 14-3¼ to secure a third place finish, which was his best finish of any event. He wrapped up the day with a fourth place finish in the 1,000, running a 2:46.93 to secure his fifth place finish and All-America status.
Herbes qualified for finals the day prior, solidifying her status as an All-American and had to run again to see where she placed. In her second go at the 800, Herbes ran a 2:15.87 and placed sixth overall. She is now a three-time indoor All-American as an individual and has tallied six total for her indoor career. She was an individual All-American in the 1,000-meter run in 2020 and 2021. She has also been on two All-American relay squads in the 4x400 (2019 and 2020) and the 4x800 (2020).
Ledbetter finished third in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet 10½ inches in finals. In prelims, she hit 43-10¾ on her second throw to advance. In the finals, Ledbetter sealed her spot in the top-three on her first throw. For Ledbetter, this is her second career indoor All-American honor for the shot put. She was third in the same event back in 2020 with a career best throw of 47-4¼.
Davis entered the day as the event leader with 3,000 points. He kept his momentum from day one placing in the top-five in the final three events to walk away with 5,439 points and as the NAIA’s best and top heptathlete. He edged second place by 55 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.