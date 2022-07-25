Academic_Award_Photo.jpg

Eastern Oregon University volleyball team huddles around coach McLean Morehead in a match Nov. 20, 2021, against Columbia International University in La Grande during the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships.

 Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The United State Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced July 18 that more than 1,200 teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season, one of the teams being Eastern Oregon University volleyball.

"Academic achievement does not happen by accident," AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer said in a press release. "I'm so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority."

