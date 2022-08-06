eou vs columbia international (18 of 18).jpg
Buy Now

Eastern Oregon University volleyball players celebrate in a huddle Nov. 20, 2021, after their victory against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum, La Grande. The team was 19-3 last year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and enters the new season ranked No. 2 in the conference.

 EO Media Group, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University enters the season ranked second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, receiving 127 points in the preseason poll.

Corban University, Salem, took the No. 1 spot in the rankings with all 12 first place votes and 144 points, according to the report from EOU Athletics. National rankings are set to be announced sometime next week, Aug. 7-13.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.