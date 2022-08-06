Eastern Oregon University volleyball players celebrate in a huddle Nov. 20, 2021, after their victory against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum, La Grande. The team was 19-3 last year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and enters the new season ranked No. 2 in the conference.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University enters the season ranked second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, receiving 127 points in the preseason poll.
Corban University, Salem, took the No. 1 spot in the rankings with all 12 first place votes and 144 points, according to the report from EOU Athletics. National rankings are set to be announced sometime next week, Aug. 7-13.
The Mountaineers return to the court for the 2022 season after another strong campaign in 2021. The season will start with a pair of exhibitions Aug. 12. Sixteenth year head coach Kaki McLean Morehead starts the season with a squad that returns nine letterwinners and four starters. In the 2021 campaign, the Mountaineers finished with a 26-9 record (19-3 conference) that ended in a pool-play loss in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament.
Although the Mounties lost in pool play, they made the NAIA national tournament for the eighth consecutive season and hosted the first-round match for the second year in a row. EOU finished the season ranked No. 16 in the country.
Leading the charge for the Mounties this year will be two-time All-American middle hitter, Cambree Scott, and All-CCC outside hitter, Sade Williams. Both will be entering their senior seasons. Two critical losses will need to be replaced as All-Region outside hitter Breanna Shaffer and All-CCC middle hitter Jet Taylor graduated. Shaffer was also named an honorable mention All-American.
“We are returning three All-Conference players. The foundation is there and I am excited to see how those new pieces fit,” McLean Morehead said. “I can’t wait to get started and see what this group of young women can do.”
With Scott and Williams leading the way, the Mounties look to reclaim the title of conference champion in the 2022 season. Other key returners, such as All-CCC honorable mention defensive specialist Hailey Arritola, middle hitter Preslee Jensen and setter Alexis McMurtrey, will fill out a balanced roster looking to put EOU back on top.
The Mountaineers begin their season on the road. They play two exhibition matches Aug. 12 in Nampa, Idaho, before heading to Montana for the annual Big Sky Challenge in Butte on Aug. 18 and 19.
