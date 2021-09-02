Eastern Oregon University kicker Zachary Cahill was named the NAIA Special Teams Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 30, 2021. Cahill was 4-4 in field goal attempts in the first week of the season.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University kicker Zachary Cahill received recognition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for his performance in the opening week of the 2021 season.
The NAIA on Monday, Aug. 30 released its first National Player of the Week award winners for the new season. Cahill made the debut list as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Cahill’s kicking proved key in the opener for No. 18 EOU in its 26-24 road win over Montana Tech.
Cahill was 4-4 in field goal attempts with two coming from 40-plus yards out. He also nailed both PAT attempts to finish the game 6-for-6 in scoring attempts.
For the game, Cahill finished with 14 points and nailed what was the game-winning field goal in the final minute from 42 yards out.
For his efforts, the Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week award also went to Cahill.
Cahill joins JD Woods of Baker University and Dylan Martinez of College of Idaho as the recipients of the NAIA National Player of the Week list. Woods was named for offense, while Martinez was tabbed to the defense.
The Mountaineers will play their home opener Saturday, Sept. 4, when they take on the Montana Western Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Community Stadium.
