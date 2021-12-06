Eastern Oregon University's Sailor Liefke drives with the ball Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, against Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. Liefke made a career-high 38 points, helping to left the Mountaineers past the Hustlin' Owls 90-84.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo
KLAMATH FALLS — Just two quarters away from a weekend sweep, junior Sailor Liefke had different plans for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.
Following a 55-47 loss at Southern Oregon on Friday, Dec. 3, the Mountaineers trailed 48-38 heading into the second half of a matchup with Oregon Tech Hustlin' Owls the following day in Klamath Falls. Liefke went off for a career-best performance with 29 points in the second half, which gave her 38 points on the night.
The career performance was a part of an offensive explosion for the Mountaineers, who outscored the Owls 52-36 in the second half to take a 90-84 victory. The incredible offensive performance helped Eastern improve to 5-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Liefke shot 13-for-22 from the field and hit nine out of her 10 free-throw attempts. Her defense also was stellar, tallying a game-high six steals. The Mountaineers scored 24 points off turnovers.
The win is much needed for Eastern as Cascade Collegiate Conference play gets under way. After eight straight road games, the Mountaineers will look to build on the victory after a two-week hiatus from games. Eastern is set to return to La Grande and host Lewis-Clark State at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, then play Walla Walla on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
