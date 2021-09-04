LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse coach Monica Plut has been selected to become a World Lacrosse Coaching Development Trainer after being nominated by Panama Lacrosse.
As a nominee for Panama Lacrosse, Plut went through the full World Lacrosse coaching development training curriculum alongside coaches from 18 other countries.
Of all the nominees, only two were chosen to present at the Pan-American Lacrosse Association Sixes Cup at their headquarters in Auburndale, Florida. The training will take place over Labor Day weekend.
Plut, who is entering her second season at Eastern, was selected to present along with Oscar Morales from Colombia Lacrosse. The two coaches were selected among a panel of countries around the world.
At the PALA Sixes Cup, Plut and Morales will deliver the World Lacrosse Coaching Development clinic that will specifically teach coaches about the new World Lacrosse Sixes Discipline, which World Lacrosse aims to implement for when the sport of lacrosse makes its potential debut in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
“I am honored to continue to grow the game and be a coaching development trainer at not only the national level, but also the international level now,” Plut said. “I look forward to working with other coaches and trainers and continuing to learn from all the wonderful people in the lacrosse community. It is an exciting time for our sport, as well as the new, fast paced, high energy discipline of World Lacrosse Sixes to help get lacrosse into the 2028 Olympics.”
In August, Plut was named Panama Lacrosse’s U20 head coach and works directly with the organization that hopes to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics.
