LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball and coach Chris Kemp announce the team’s 2021-22 regular season schedule. In all, the Mountaineers have 32 games on tap for this upcoming year.
Of the 32 games scheduled, 13 will be played at home at Quinn Coliseum, with 11 of those contests being conference match-ups.
The unofficial start to the Mountaineers’ season begins with their annual Alumni Game, which take places Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum.
The Mountaineers’ non-conference portion of their schedule has nine games on the docket and two of them will be exhibitions against NCAA Division I opponents in NCAA runner-up Gonzaga University and Idaho State University.
The Mounties will play Gonzaga on Oct. 31. It will be just the fifth ever match-up between the two schools and the first since the 2001-02 season.
Eastern also will face a pair of NCAA Division III schools in Whitman College and Linfield University.
Making up the rest of Mounties non-conference slate of action are Montana Tech Carroll College, and Montana Western. From California, Eastern is scheduled to play William Jessup, Menlo College, and Cal Maritime.
EOU will play its season opener at the Comfort Suites Classic the weekend of Oct. 23-24 in Helena, Montana. The Mounties open up against Montana Tech on Oct. 23, before taking on host school Carroll College on Oct. 24.
The Mountaineers home opener will be the following week on Oct. 30 against Montana Western.
