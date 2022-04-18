Eastern Oregon University infielder Madison Stateler take a swing Friday, Feb. 15, 2022, against Northwest University in Bellevue, Washington. The Mountaineers swept the Eagles 4-0 in weekend play, earning a spot in 2022 Cascade Collegiate Conference and the Under Armour Team of the Week for April 11-17.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers softball team is the Under Armour Team of the Week for April 11-17, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday afternoon, April 17.
The recognition came after the team went 4-0 in weekend play and secured a spot in the 2022 CCC Championship.
Despite a spring snowstorm that delayed EOU’s departure from La Grande, the Mountaineers made it to Bellevue, Washington, and took down the Eagles, 4-0. The sweep brought the team’s overall record to 34-11 overall and 19-5 in league play. The Mountaineers’ 34 wins are now the third most in a single season and a career best in a season for third-year head coach Nicole Christian.
Eastern also continues to receive votes in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top-25 poll. With their spot locked in for the CCC Championships, the Mountaineers now have made the conference postseason each of the last two seasons. Eastern sits third in the league standings behind No. 6 College of Idaho and No. 2 Oregon Tech entering the final two weeks of regular season action.
EOU will return home next weekend to face league leader No. 2 Oregon Tech for Senior Weekend. The series will take place Friday-Saturday, April 22-23, at Peggy Anderson Field. Day One action will begin at 2 p.m. for the doubleheader. Day Two action is set for an 11 a.m. start. It will be Senior Day and EOU will honor eight seniors between the two games.
