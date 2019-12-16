ECHO — It will be a full house Wednesday at Echo High School.
The second annual Oregon Trail County Championships will invade the gym, featuring wrestling teams from Umatilla and Morrow counties. Action begins at 1 p.m., with the finals scheduled for 6 p.m.
“It went well enough that everyone is coming back,” Echo/Stanfield coach Monte Toombs said. “Last year, we had one or two schools whose schedules didn’t line up, but they are coming this year.”
It should be a good lineup across the board, from Irrigon’s Asher Hall at 113 pounds, to Riverside’s Fernando Ortega at 126, Mac-Hi’s Jesse Jones at 145, Echo’s Isaiah Lemmon at 145, and Pendleton’s Isaac Urbina at 182.
Hermiston, which has a Mid-Columbia Conference double dual Thursday, is sending it’s junior varsity team.
Toombs also would like to feature a few girls matches.
“The whole purpose is to try and build interest in wrestling in our area,” Toombs said. “Some teams are struggling with numbers. We just want to try and highlight the sport in our area.”
The finals will feature specially designed singlets for the competitors in red and blue with an Oregon Trail theme.
In a move to increase interest in the sport, Toombs said all youth wrestlers with a current Oregon wrestling card will get in free.
