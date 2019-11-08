HERMISTON — There is no better way to finish off your senior season than with a win.

Garrett Walchli scored three touchdowns, and Sean Stewart scored his first career touchdown as the Hermiston Bulldogs cruised to a 55-28 victory Friday night over North Central in an MCC/GSL crossover game at Kennison Field.

“It kind of shows the work we’ve put in the last four-plus years,” Walchli said.

The Bulldogs finish their season 2-8.

“It’s tough,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said of seniors’ last game. “It was more of a culmination of the season. We sent the seniors out as winners, playing their best football.”

Walchli scored on the Bulldogs’ first play of the game, taking the handoff from Sam Schwirse and cutting to the left side of the field. With no room to run, Walchli switched gears, went to the right and churned out a 63-yard run for his first score of the night.

Daniel Faaeteete added a 9-yard touchdown run 90 seconds later, and the rout was on.

On North Central’s ensuing possession, the Indians were forced to punt on fourth-and-11.

Stewart burst through the line, blocked Evan Bertholf-Linn’s punt, scooped up the ball and took it in from the 1-yard line for his first-ever touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

“They didn’t even touch me when I went through the line,” Stewart said. “I jumped up, the ball hit my hands, then bounced the right way. It was awesome. I should have celebrated more.”

Hermiston led 21-0 after the first quarter, and 55-0 at the half.

Walchli scored twice more, on a 39 pass from Schwirse, and a 73-yard interception with 52 seconds left in the first half.

“I’ve been waiting for that all season,” Walchli said of the interception.

D.J. Wilson also had an interception return (22 yards) for a touchdown, while Schwirse threw touchdown passes to Trevor Wagner (22 yards) and Broc Remmer (46). Schwirse completed 13 of 14 passes for 206 yards.

The Indians scored four touchdowns in the second half against Hermiston’s junior varsity players, two coming on runs of 11 and 65 yards from Kade Garvey. Garvey finished with 209 yards rushing on 28 carries.

“I’d like to have seen our JV team do better in the third and fourth quarters,” Faaeteete said, “but everyone got to contribute.”