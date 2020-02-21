KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hermiston got off to a hot start Friday morning, but Kamiakin turned up the heat in the second half of their 3A District 8 loser-out game at Toyota Center.
The Braves outscored the Bulldogs 37-20 in the second half to eliminate Hermiston from tournament play with a 60-50 victory.
“Our defense was not good. Plain and simple,” Hermiston coach Maloree Moss said. “We knew we wouldn’t hit as many 3-point shots as we normally do. We tried a lot of things, but couldn’t get anything going.”
The Braves (6-17) move on to play the winner of the Kennewick-Mt. Spokane game at noon Saturday. The winner will advance to regionals.
“We chipped away, got some transition baskets and didn’t let them set up,” Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher said of the second half. “We limited them to one shot, got the ball out, and we actually made the lay-ins.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-13 lead after the first quarter, with Katelyn Heideman drilling a pair of 3-pointers, and Jazlyn Romero adding six points, including the final two of the quarter.
“Early in the first, they came at us with the 3-ball,” Schumacher said. “We clogged up the inside, which gave them some problems.”
Kamiakin opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to pull with 22-20. Hermiston answered with a 5-0 run of its own for a 27-22 lead. The Braves came back with three points to make it 27-23 with 1:14 left in the first half.
With just a couple of seconds left on the clock, Romero brought the ball down over half court and let the ball fly for a deep 3 in front of the Kamiakin bench. The ball dropped through the rim as the buzzer sounded to give the Bulldogs a 30-23 edge.
“I practice those shots a little bit,” Romero said. “Every now and again, they go in. It was a momentum boost.”
Schumacher said Romero should not have been given the time to shoot.
“We had the last shot and shot too early,” he said. “Then they bang the 3.”
Whatever momentum Hermiston had at the half drained away in the third quarter as Kathryn Hollenberg scored 11 of her 13 points.
The Braves went on a 20-14 run in the third, taking their first lead of the game at 43-41 on a basket by Regan Clark.
Kendall Dowdy got an offensive rebound and basket to tie the game, and Sydney Seavert added a free throw with 27 seconds remaining to put Hermiston back on top 44-43 with one quarter to play.
“The momentum shifted with the leadership of Regan Clark,” Romero said. “She was the factor. When we played them at Kamiakin, she didn’t make an impact. Today, her leadership controlled the floor.”
Kamiakin took the lead for good with 6:31 left in the game with a basket by Hollenberg. Hermiston pulled within 53-48 with 3:50 remaining, but could not catch the Braves.
“Kamiakin played great,” Moss said. “They have really progressed as the season went on. They were ready and we didn’t match their energy.”
The Bulldogs finished their season at 14-9.
“Afterward, we didn’t talk about the game,” Moss said. “I didn’t want this game to take away from our season. We made waves in the MCC. I could not have asked for a better team.”
Romero led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points and nine rebounds. She ended her career with 974 points and will go down as one of the top players at Hermiston. “I cried for like 20 minutes,” Romero admitted after playing her last game. “This is frustrating, but it’s one of those times you have to get past. These are my best friends and I love each and every one of them.”
Jayden Ray added 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Dowdy had seven and six rebounds. Bailey Young added five points and seven rebounds.
Freshman Nikole Thomas led the Braves with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Clark chipped in 11 points and five assists.
“We battled and competed today,” Schumacher said.
