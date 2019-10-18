YAKIMA — Hermiston gave up a late touchdown with less than 5 minutes to play as the Eisenhower Cadets held on to beat the Bulldogs 20-14 on Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.

“It was pretty back-and-forth all night,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We threw an interception for a touchdown early in the game. Offensively, we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties. We just couldn’t get the job done.”

Malachi Spurrier had an interception for a touchdown for the Cadets, returning the ball 51 yards less than 4 minutes into the game.

Daniel Faaeteete evened the scored at 7-7 in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, but 39 seconds later Spurrier hauled in a 68-yard scoring pass from Justice Dean for a 14-7 lead.

Guiomar Garay pulled the Bulldogs back into the game with a 7-yard touchdown run with 5:51 to play. Garay ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.

Nahum Garent scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:10 left on the clock.

“We got in the red zone three times and scored twice,” Faaeteete said. “We let them drive the field on us late and score. We turned the ball over on downs, but got it back with about 40 seconds left, but we didn’t get the job done. The defense played hard and gave us a chance to win.”

Hermiston had 21 first downs on the night, and 322 yards of offense — almost 100 more than Eisenhower — but could not put the ball in the end zone.

Sam Schwirse completed 21 of 29 passes for 136 yards, but threw two interceptions. Trevor Wagner was on the receiving end of six passes for 49 yards.

Defensively, Ryan Arnold had 10 tackles, while Sean Stewart added four and a quarterback sack. Koi Mikami, Spencer Juul and Sam Cadenas had six tackles apiece.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 1-5 MCC) will host Hanford in a Mid-Columbia Conference game next Friday.