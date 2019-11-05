YAKIMA, Wash. — Hermiston cruised through the first two rounds at the 3A/2A state slow pitch softball tournament, but in Saturday’s championship game, the Bulldogs ran into a team bent on revenge.

Mt. Spokane, which lost to Hermiston in the MCC/GSL/GNL district title game the week before, handed the Bulldogs a 6-4 loss to claim the title at Gateway Sports Complex.

Andrea Scott, Katie McKinnis and Emma Jay had two hits and an RBI apiece as the Wildcats (21-2) ended the Bulldogs’ 18-game win streak.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and the Bulldogs got one run back in the top of the fourth.

Mt. Spokane put three runs on the board in the fifth, and Hermiston matched it in the top of the sixth, but still trailed 5-4.

Mt. Spokane scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, then held Hermiston scoreless in the seventh to escape with the win.

Janelle Almaguer and Bailee Noland each had two hits for Hermiston, while Grace Studer and Hailey South hit doubles and Eliza Rodriguez a triple. Noland also scored twice and drove in a run.

The Bulldogs outhit the Wildcats 10-9, but also committed three errors.

Abby Findley took the loss in the circle.

Hermiston (18-3) started the 3A/2A state tournament Friday with a 26-2 victory over Prairie, then topped Washougal 10-0 to reach the championship game.