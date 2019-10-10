MILWAUKIE — Pendleton secured at least a tie for the Special District 1-East title Thursday night with a 34-0 road victory over La Salle Prep.

“Our defense played tremendous,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “For a team that was scoring a lot of points, hats off to our defense.”

Blake Swanson, Kason Broncheau and Travis McGee all had interceptions, while Broncheau also recovered a fumble. Kyle Liscom was in on 17 tackles, while Isaac Urbina had a stellar game at defensive end, with three sacks and was in on 11 tackles.

“He was all over the field,” Davis said of Urbina.

Pendleton also recovered a kickoff that the Falcons (2-3 overall, 2-1 SD1) could not keep their hands on.

Offensively, Zaanan Bane ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Liscom ran for 52 yards and one TD, and caught another, and Mathias Patrick also scored.

Tanner Sweek completed 8 of 15 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

“The wind was blowing and it was cold,” Davis said. “We had to find a way to be creative on the ground and chew up a little clock. We were able to move the ball at will, but we had way too many turnovers.”

The Bucks, ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 5A poll, are 4-0 in league play and 5-1 overall. They will host Parkrose next Friday at the Round-Up Grounds to finish their regular season.

Benson folded its football program this season, taking away what would have been Pendleton’s final game Oct. 25. The Bucks were unable to find a replacement game.