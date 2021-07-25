PENDLETON — The Pepsi Diamondjaxx finished third at their own End of Summer Tourney on Saturday, July 24, beating La Grande 8-7 in their final game.
The Diamondjaxx were in a three-way tie heading into the championship round with Ellensburg and the TC Warriors with 2-1 records. It came down to a tiebreaker of runs allowed, which the Diamondjaxx had given up more than the other two teams.
In the third-place game, the score was tied 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh. With one out and the bases loaded, Evan Lehnert drew a walk to send the winning run across the plate.
Lehnert and Brave Pereira each had two hits on the day, while Colson Primus drove in two runs.
The Diamondjaxx opened the tournament Friday with an 18-0 victory over La Grande as Lehnert and Primus combined on a two-hitter and struck out six.
Kasen Heinrich went 2-for-2 with four RBIs for the Diamondjaxx, while Levi Herman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Nolan Enright scored four times.
The Diamondjaxx then dropped a 14-4 game to the TC Knights. Owen Clark went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Diamondjaxx.
For the TC Knights, Jace Otteson (Pilot Rock) went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Saturday morning, the Diamondjaxx beat Ellensburg 6-5 behind a strong performance by Clark, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Hodgen Distributing finishes season 10-17-1
Hodgen Distributing finished its season over the weekend, sweeping Baker and dropping two games to the Legacy Legends from La Grande.
Hodgen opened play Friday with a 10-0 loss to Legacy, which threw a one-hitter against Hodgen. Karson Lani had the lone single.
Hodgen followed with a 7-1 victory over Baker as Lani threw a no-hitter.
Lani struck out 18 batters. Baker’s lone run came in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.
Blane Peal went 3-for-4 with a double for Hodgen, while Michael Flores went 3-for-4, and Collins Primus was 2-for-3 with a triple.
Saturday, Baker got another dose of Hodgen, which came away with an 18-2 victory behind a stellar pitching performance by Lucas Bensching.
Bensching threw five innings of four-hit ball, striking out six.
Andrew Demianew hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Hodgen, which took a 9-0 lead after the first inning, and led 12-1 after two. Hodgen also took advantage of nine Baker errors.
Gavin Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Primus went 3-for-4.
Hodgen finished its season with a 12-2 loss to Legacy, which saw Devin Bell and Sergio Staab shut down Hodgen’s bats.
Primus had three hits for Hodgen, which also committed seven errors.
