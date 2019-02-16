Hermiston jumped out to an early lead, then held off a furious Kamiakin rally in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves 61-56 on Saturday in a District 8 loser-out game at the Dawg House.

“It was a good win. We’ll take it,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “They put it on the line tonight. It was one of our best defensive performances in the first half.”

The Bulldogs advance to play Shadle Park at noon Monday at Kennewick High School. The winner will turn around and play Kennewick at 3 p.m. for the second berth to state.

Mt. Spokane beat Kennewick 70-32 on Saturday in the championship game to advance.

“We’ll have to play a little AAU style on Monday,” Arstein said. “We are hoping to make it 64 minutes on Monday.”

Jordan Ramirez scored six of his team-high 14 points in the first quarter for the Bulldogs (15-7) as they cruised to an 18-9 lead.

Cesar Ortiz and Cole Smith each had six points in the second quarter as Hermiston stretched its lead to 36-20.

The Braves (13-9) and Bulldogs each scored 16 in the third, which left Hermiston with a 52-36 lead.

“We had leads of 16 or 17 at times tonight,” Arstein said. “It was a good crowd and the kids understand you have nothing to lose but your season.”

Kamiakin went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter, led by Kyson Rose with nine points, but the Braves never were able to catch the Bulldogs.

Hermiston led 58-49 with 3:12 to play, and held a 59-53 lead with 47 seconds left on the clock.

“We withstood their runs,” Arstein said. “With every possession you have to find a way to win.”

Ortiz added 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Cole Smith added 10.

Trey Arland led the Braves with 18 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Messiah Jones chipped in 13 points, while Rose had 12.