OK, basketball fans, this is the plan. Weather permitting, of course.

With the District 8 3A boys and girls basketball tournaments woefully behind, the Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League athletic directors have put a plan in motion.

Providing both Hermiston (14-6) and Kennewick (11-10) have school on Thursday, the boys semifinal game will be played at 6 p.m. in Hermiston.

“It’s been 13 days without a game,” Bulldogs coach Casey Arstein said. “It’s time to play. They worked hard for the No. 1 seed and they deserve to play at home. The next day will be interesting for the winner and loser. We didn’t plan on playing back-to-back. It will be wild.”

It will be the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Lions this season.

Hermiston won the first meeting 72-64, and the second 64-63.

After Thursday, District 8/Greater Spokane League director Herb Rotchford said all championship games will be played at Spokane Arena.

“That is nonnegotiable,” Rotchford said. “I need to make the best decisions for the tournament. We are working from the championship game back and seeing how it all can work.”

The winner of the Hermiston-Kennewick game will play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while the loser will play Kamiakin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

In the other semifinal, Shadle Park is at Mt. Spokane on Thursday. The winner advances to the title game, while the loser plays North Central at 1:30 p.m.

The winners of Friday’s two loser-out games will play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will play at the loser of the championship game at 3 p.m. Monday.

All games must be completed by 5 p.m. Monday so regional seeding can take place.

If Hermiston and Kennewick cannot play Thursday, Rotchford will implement Plan B.

The Hermiston girls, who last played Feb. 5, will play at noon Friday at Spokane Arena against the loser of Thursday’s Kennewick-Mt. Spokane game.

A win would have the Bulldogs playing at 3 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.

Admission prices for Thursday, set by the WIAA, are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Hermiston Athletics will cover the admission cost for students who want to attend the game.