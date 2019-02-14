Mother Nature broke the Hermiston Bulldogs’ hearts on Valentine’s Day.

Inclement weather and unsafe road conditions closed schools in Hermiston and Kennewick on Thursday, therefore canceling the Bulldogs’ District 8 playoff game against the Lions for the fourth time.

The teams will try to get their game played at 6 p.m. Friday in Hermiston.

“If we can’t play tomorrow, things will get wild,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “I’ve heard from Larry (Usher, athletic director) about the six scenarios. We just have to be ready to play when we can.”

Weather issues canceled the first game last Friday, then again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Bulldogs have had regular practices, but Arstein said they are ready to play after being idle for two weeks.

“They have kept a good attitude,” he said of his players, “but they are anxious to play.”

It will be the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Lions (11-10) this season.

Hermiston (14-6) won the first meeting 72-64, and the second 64-63.

The Bulldogs have had school a couple of days the Lions have not, and have been able to practice. Kennewick has not had a formal practice since last Thursday.

“We had a shoot-around last Friday, but that was the last time we were together,” Lions coach Bradyn Leyde said. “We are a well-rested group. We have a segment of kids who are in the gym anyway, whether it be at the Southridge Complex or they have a gym membership. I think they have been getting together, but it makes a difference when you can’t be with them. It’s a little disheartening.”

Kennewick beat North Central in the first round Feb. 5 to advance to play Hermiston in the semifinals.

“It kinda kills the momentum,” Leyde said of the delays.

If Friday’s game is played, the winner will advance to the championship game against the winner of the Shadle Park-Mt. Spokane game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Spokane Arena.

The loser will play Kamiakin in a loser-out game Saturday at a time and location yet to be determined.

Admission prices for Friday, set by the WIAA, are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Hermiston Athletics will cover the admission cost for students who want to attend the game.

3A Girls

Hermiston, which lost a 51-48 game in overtime to North Central on Feb. 5, still awaits its next opponent.

The Bulldogs will play the loser of Friday’s Kennewick-Mt. Spokane game Saturday at a time and location yet to be determined.

In Friday’s other semifinal, Kamiakin is hosting North Central.