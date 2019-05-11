Heppner’s Derek Howard is headed back to state once again, winning the shot put and placing second in the discus at the Special District 5 meet in John Day.

Howard won the shot put with a mark of 50 feet, 9 1/2 inches, nearly 4 feet ahead of Grant Union’s Drew Lusco, who placed second.

Lusco won the discus (136-2), while Howard was second with a mark of 119-6.

The 2A state meet will be held May 17-18 at Western Oregon University.

Heppner’s Hunter Nichols won the 800 (2:02.89) and 3,000 (9:34.02), while teammate Trevor Antonucci won the 1,500 (4:21.63).

Also booking trips to state for the Mustangs are Jayden Wilson in the 400 (52.23), Leo Waite in the 300 hurdles (44.41), and the 4x400 relay team of Nichols, Wilson, Trent Smith and Mason Lehman.

Pilot Rock’s Christian Haskell took top honors in the javelin with a toss of 158-9, while teammate Saber Harp won the 110 and 300 hurdle events. Harp’s time of 17.13 in the 110s was a personal best.

Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty was second in the 1,500 (4:23.01) to earn his first trip to state. Also headed to state for the Tigers are Chelsy Lemmon in the 200 (27.31) and Lexie Cox in the javelin with a personal best throw of 117-4.

Heppner’s Madelyn Nichols will compete at state after winning the 800 (2:26.71) and placing second in the 1,500 (5:27.56).

For Pilot Rock, freshman Emily Lambert was a double winner in the shot put (33-3) and discus (110-1).

Weston-McEwen got wins from Bryce Thul in the long jump (16-5 1/2) and the 300 hurdles (49.05), and Katie Vescio in the pole vault (8-10). Ellie Scheibner was second in the 400 (1:01.36), as was the 4x400 relay team of Vescio, Scheibner, Keree Graves and Bailey Munck.

1A Districts

Gavin Newtson and Sam Carlson were event winners for Griswold on Saturday at the 1A Special District 3 Championships in Moro.

Newtson won the 800 meters on a time of 2 minutes, 5.67 seconds, while Carlson won the shot put with a mark of 47 feet, 10 inches.

Carlson also was fourth in the discus, but only the top two advance to the state meet Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon University.

Colt Parker of Ione also will run the 800 at state after finishing second to Newtson with a PR time of 2:06.72.

Ione’s Hayden Qualls qualified for state in the 3,000, placing second in a time of 10:41.07.

For the girls, Griswold’s Hannah Christman won the 800 in a time of 2:27.80. She is the defending state champion in the event.

Kaylee Cope of Griswold was a double winner in the 1,500 (5:18.55) and 3,000 (12:16.51).

Cope and Christman also ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:37.08), along with Ryann Stahancyk and Karalin Reynolds.

Arianna Krol rounds out the Griswold state contingent, placing second in the discus with a toss of 91-8.

Ione’s Hailey Heideman placed second in the 400 with a PR of 1:03.74, and second in the 800 in 2:33.36. Teammate Laura Ayala won the 100 hurdles (17.60) and was second in the 300s (53.01).

3A Districts

Umatilla’s Julian Gutierrez and Zayne Troeger each qualifed for the 3A state track meet in four events Saturday at the 3A Special District 3 Championships in Burns.

The 3A state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Gutierrez won the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-7 3/4), while Troeger won the 3,000 (9:45.12), and was second in the 800 (2:08.51).

They each also and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that placed second in a time of 3:39.29. Also on the relay team are Arrik Russell and Eric Hoyos.

The same quartet also was second in the 4x100 relay in a time of 45.77.

The Vikings also will send Trent Durfey to state in the 110 hurdles (2nd, 18.09), Anthony Ibarra in the pole vault (1st, 11-0) and javelin (2nd, 149-5), Jose Alaniz in the triple jump (2nd, 39-1 3/4), and Mark Quinnonez in the discus — and event he won with a personal best throw of 133-11.

For Riverside, Johan Pena will compete in the 200 (2nd, 23.85), while Marco Landeros will run the 300 hurdles (2nd, 41.70).

Irrigon’s Ana Zacarias won the 100 (13.35) and 200 (26.89), and was third in the 400 (1:02.72).

Umatilla’s Abigail Cardenas won the 300 hurdles (49.68), and finished second in the 100 hurdles (17.28). She also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (52.01) with Yaretczty Carillo, Jacqueline Brown and Patty Burres.

Cardenas, Brown, Patty Burres and Elizabeth Burres teamed for second place in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:20.74.

Patty Burres also will run at state in the 100 (2nd, 13.38).

Tymesha Douglas of Umatilla won the triple jump with a leap of 33-4 1/2, while Chantal Lemus finished second in the discus (109-4) and the triple jump (32-7 1/2).

4A Districts

Mac-Hi’s Alex Doherty earned a trip to the 4A state meet after winning the shot put Saturday at the Greater Oregon League district championships in La Grande.

Doherty was in fifth place entering the finals, where his winning throw of 42 feet, 6 1/2 inches was a personal best.

The 4A state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Doherty will be joined at state by Wyatt Bamford, who turned in a personal best time of 11.58 seconds to place second in the 100 meters, and Shaq Badillo, who was second in the discus (115-11).

The Pioneers got a first-place finish from Victoria Garcia in the shot put with a PR of 33-11 1/2, and Heidi Koklich in the pole vault with a PR height of 9 feet.

Sydney Dibbled placed second in the triple jump (31-5 3/4), and Jacky Hernandez was second in the javelin (99-5).