REDMOND — Freshman Jack Lieuallen leads a contingent of three Pendleton wrestlers headed to state.
Lieuallen won the 126-pound title Saturday at the Intermountain Conference district tournament at Ridgeview High School, recording a 5-0 decision over Trentyn Maryanski of Crook County.
Crook County, which won half the 14 individual titles, amassed 470 points for the team title, while Redmond (263.5) was a distant second. Pendleton was fifth with 121.5 points.
The top four placers in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the OSAA state championships Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Lieuallen began the day with a 50-second pin of Julian Gonzalez of Redmond, then followed with a pin of Jace England of Crook County in 1:27.
In the finals, Lieuallen (39-11) recorded two takedowns and one escape over Maryanski.
“Those were two really good wins from him in the semis and finals,” Bucks coach Trevor Hancock said of Lieuallen. “Both of those kids have been tough this year."
Lieuallen will face Mason Davis of West Albany in the first round at state.
Sophomore Collin Primus will join Lieuallen at state after placing third at 126 pounds. Primus beat England 6-5 in triple overtime in the third-place match.
Primus (15-10) trailed England 5-0 after two rounds, but maneuvered a takedown and got a 3-point near fall in the third round to tie the score.
Primus' first-round opponent at state will be Kaden Kuenzi of Silverton.
Also advancing to state is junior Isaac Urbina at 182. Urbina injury defaulted in the championship match to Kyle Knudtson of Crook County.
Urbina (32-5) pinned his first two opponent to reach the finals.
“He will be fine,” Hancock said of Urbina. “We are just trying to keep him healed up for state.”
Urbina will take on Vaun Halstead of Thurston in the first round of the state tournament.
Also placing for the Bucks were Gabe Browning (5th, 113), Matthew Robertson (5th, 138), Gavin Clark (6th, 138), Danner Hamilton (6th, 145) and Greysen Clark (5th, 195).
4A wrestling
Senior Jesse Jones won a district title Saturday at 138 pounds to lead Mac-Hi at the 4A Special District 4 tournament in Ontario.
Jones, who is 33-0 on the season, pinned all three of his opponents. In the finals, Jones pinned Anthony Randolph of Sisters in 1:22.
Jones will face freshman David Griffith of Philomath/Alsea in the first round at state.
La Grande won the team title, crowning 11 champions and rolling up an impressive 503.5 points. Baker was a distant second with 218 points. Mac-Hi was sixth with 102 points.
The top four finishers in each weight advance to the Class 4 state championships Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Joining Jones at state will be Tanner Wells (3rd, 220), Rafael Pereyda (4th, 195), Layne Ensey (4th, 126), and Ethan Jones (4th, 106).
At state, Wells will open with Nico Winsor of Estacada, while Pereyda will wrestle Cobie Simpson of Cottage Grove.
Ensey drew Tanner Wood of Mazama in the first round, and Ethan Jones will take on 2019 state runner-up Cameron Truesdell of Junction City.
