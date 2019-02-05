The Hermiston boys will dip their toes into the WIAA playoff pool Friday when they host Kennewick at 7 p.m. in a 3A MCC/GSL District 8 game.
The Lions beat North Central 61-50 on Tuesday in Spokane.
In the other first-round game, Shadle Park beat Kamiakin 57-54. The Hilanders will play at Mt. Spokane on Friday.
The Bulldogs (14-6), who won their last two games of the season by a combined five points to capture the top seed, are led by 6-foot-3 senior Ryne Andreason, who is averaging 17 points a game.
Cesar Ortiz, who does most of his damage from beyond the arc, is averaging 13.5 points. Hermiston gets 12 points a game from senior point guard Jordan Ramirez.
A win would put the Bulldogs in the championship game Feb. 15 at Spokane Arena. A loss would put them in a loser-out game Tuesday.
Admission, set by the WIAA, is $7 for adults and $5 for students. No passes accepted.
