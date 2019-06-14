PASCO — Dan Dallas is returning for his second season with the Tri-City Dust Devils.

The 6-foot-2, left-handed reliever from Buffalo, N.Y., is one of nine returning players for the team, but he is one manager Mike McCoy did not want to see on his roster.

“I don’t want him back here,” McCoy said. “I want him to keep moving up because he had such a great season last year. We are excited about him, and Omar Cruz, who is a talented lefty.”

Tri-City fans will get a look at Dallas, Cruz and more when the Dust Devils open their Northwest League season tonight at Gesa Stadium in the first of three games against the Everett AquaSox.

“We have a lot of new guys,” McCoy said. “I just want to see them develop and grow as players and learn to be professionals. See how they deal with the ups and down with a full season.”

Dallas, a seventh-round pick of the San Diego Padres right of high school in 2016, started the spring with the Fort Wayne (Ind.) TinCaps of the Midwest League, then spent two weeks at extended spring training in Arizona before heading to Pasco.

While with Fort Wayne, Dallas appeared in 10 games, pitching 15⅔ innings with a 5.74 ERA.

“I started the year at a higher level, and you always want to keep moving up,” said Dallas, who was a NWL All-Star last summer. “But I love playing here. Great fans and a great coaching staff. You never want to go down or repeat, but I’m excited to be back. It should be a good year.”

Most of the Tri-City players arrived Monday, and more will continue to trickle in as the parent organization assigns recent draft picks.

“We have good team chemistry here, so far,” Dallas said. “We have a bunch of guys who are close-knit, and the player-coach relationships are good. As far as team chemistry, who we are on the field and how we click, is really plus-plus right now.”

McCoy also is in his second year with the club, but he is better prepared this time around. His assignment to the Dust Devils came late last spring.

“It was my first year managing last year, so I feel way more comfortable this year, and more prepared,” McCoy said. “More buttoned up with my scheduling. Last year, I faked it until I made it, to make them comfortable.”

With a good amount of rookies on the current 26-man roster, having a few veterans around will help the transition, according to McCoy.

“We have a lot of new guys, and I just want to see them develop and grow as players and learn to be professionals,” McCoy said. “Experience the ups and downs of a full season. Hopefully those veteran players can lead the way for those young guys.”

Among those returning for Tri-City are outfielders Tre Carter and Tyler Benson, infielder Luke Becker, catcher Alison Quintero, and pitchers Dom DiSabatino and Wen-Hua Sung.

After hosting the AquaSox for three games, the Dust Devils will play four more games at home against the Hillsboro Hops before heading out on their first road trip June 21 at the Eugene Emeralds.

All home games start at 7:15 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at the gate.