ECHO — Echo’s Faith McCarty led a trio of Cougars in the Big Sky League girls basketball honors.
McCarty was named the BSL Player of the Year by the league coaches. The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Also named to the first team were Echo seniors Rachel McCarty and Tylene Skillman, and Ione junior Jessica Medina.
Rounding out the first team are Destiny Mora-Lopez of South Wasco County and Jessica Brown of Dufur.
Skillman, a 5-11 post, averaged 9.3 points and four rebounds a game, while Rachel McCarty, a 5-4 guard, averaged 10 points and three rebounds.
Medina, a 5-2 guard, was the Cardinals leading scorer at 13.1 points a game. She also had three steals a game.
Ione sophomore Hailey Heideman was named to the second team. She averaged 6.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and two steals a game.
Coach of the Year honors were shared by Echo’s Heather Madison and Dufur’s Nathan Morris.
The Cougars won the Big Sky League regular-season title with a 10-2 record. The Cougars lost the district title game to Dufur 50-44.
Echo won its 1A first-round state game 49-36 over Elgin, but lost in the second to St. Paul to finish the season 19-9.
Ione finished the season 9-3 in the BSL and 14-11 overall.
