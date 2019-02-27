Irrigon senior Ana Zacarias was named to the Eastern Oregon League first team, and freshman JaLay Burns to the second as the all-league selections were announced this week.

Zacarias averaged 13.8 points and three steals per game for the Knights (12-11). Burns averaged 13.3 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Sophomore Allie Hueckman of Burns was named MVP, and Hilanders coach Brandon McMullen took the coaching award.

Also named to the first team were Gracee Jacobs and Matyson Siddoway from Vale, Shai Skinner of Burns, and Samantha Moore of Nyssa.

For the boys, Umatilla junior Andrew Earl and senior Uriel Garcia were named to the EOL first team, while senior Trent Durfey was named to the second team.

Riverside sophomore Francisco Barajas was named to the second team, as was Irrigon senior Keith Fleming.

Rounding out the first team are Omar Jaquez of Nyssa, Kade Haueter of Vale, and Dakota Ceja of Burns.

Nyssa junior Pedro Chavez was named MVP, while Bulldogs coach Aaron Mills took the coaching award.