Andrew Earl had a quiet first half, and chipped in just five points in the second half, but the Umatilla junior came to life just in time Friday night.

Earl scored six of his 11 points in overtime to help the host Vikings to a 62-55 victory over the Nyssa Bulldogs in Eastern Oregon League action.

“We had a good talk at halftime,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said of Earl. “We told him there are expectations, and he responded like he should.”

Tied at 52-52 at the end of regulation, Earl opened the extra session by grabbing his own rebound and putting the ball in the hoop for a 54-52 lead.

No one scored again until there was 1:40 remaining, when Umatilla’s Trent Durfey gathered an offensive rebound and gave the Vikings (13-3, 2-1 EOL) a four-point lead.

Earl added a pair of free throws, and Christian DeLoera added one free throw to extend the lead to 59-52.

Omar Jaquez, who finished the night with 30 points for Nyssa, drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to trim the deficit to 59-55.

De Loera added another free throw, and Earl sealed the win with a pair of shots from the charity stripe with 35 seconds left for the final margin.

“Half of practice is free throws,” Earl said. “I wasn’t shooting very good this week. I was happy I was on tonight.”

The Bulldogs (8-8 overall, 2-1) led 43-36 heading into the fourth quarter, and after Jaquez stole the ball and converted at the other end with 5:42 to play, Nyssa had a 48-39 lead.

“At that point, I told the guys defense was going to win the game,” Bow said. “We had to get stops. I told them they had to decide whether they wanted to be a state team or just play a league game.”

From there, the Vikings went on a 13-4 run. Sebastian Garcia converted a pretty jumper in the key with 13 seconds remaining to tie the score.

“In the fourth, they were trying to play reserved,” Earl said of Nyssa. “We were trying to get in the paint and get quick shots. We drove instead of being passive.”

Jaquez had just five points in the fourth quarter. He scored 20 in the first half.

“It wasn’t so much trying to keep the ball out of his hands, but to keep them from getting easy shots,” Earl said.

Nyssa hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 17-13 lead, but the Vikings rallied with six consecutive points to tie the score at 19-19 midway through the second.

Umatilla had leads of 22-21 and 25-23, but would not lead again until overtime.

“They shot the ball really well,” Bow said of the Bulldogs. “No. 4 (Jaquez) stroked the ball really well. He pulled up from deep and the ball found the bottom of the net. He is a special player.”

Sebastian Garcia led the Vikings with 17 points and four assists, while Durfey had 14 points and 11 rebounds, De Loera 11 points and eight rebounds, and Uriel Garcia seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Girls

NYSSA 40, UMATILLA 36 — The Vikings turned the ball over six times and went 0-for-3 from the free-throw line in the final 3:43 of the game, as the visiting Bulldogs escaped with an Eastern Oregon League win.

“Hands down, turnovers have been an issue for us,” Vikings coach McKenzie Davis said. “And that makes it hard to win games. A lot of it is inexperience.”

The game was close throughout, and the Vikings (2-14, 0-3 EOL) led 36-35 with 3 minutes to play, but could not hold the lead.

Alexia Arredondo hit a 3-pointer with 2:19 to play to give Nyssa a 38-36 lead. She led the Bulldogs (8-8, 2-1) with 12 points.

“Tonight was a close game game, and we learned from it,” Davis said. “The last time they were in a game this close, the seniors were freshmen. For us, we don’t worry about the plays, we worry about fundamentals. That’s what we have been working on. They are learning to trust their coach and learning to win. It’s hard to break that shell.”

Charlene Alvarez led the Vikings with 12 points, while freshman Taylor Durfey added 10.