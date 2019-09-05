IRRIGON — The Stanfield Tigers started off the night right with a fumble recovery on the first play of the game.

It was all Tigers from there, as Enrique Arellano ran for four touchdowns, and caught another, in a 58-3 nonleague road win over Irrigon.

“We just came out here and did what we wanted to do,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “We know they are young. We played hard, clean football and kept our emotions in check.”

The Knights were on the wrong end of the running clock in the fourth quarter, but they never gave up.

“Stanfield has some good players,” Knights coach Ken Thompson said. “They came to play. I love this group of kids. I’m hurting for them right now. They made some mistakes on offense, and could have been better on defense.”

Ryan Elizares had the fumble recovery for the Tigers to open the game, and AJ Keeney scored four plays later on a 10-yard run to light up the scoreboard. Kaden Combe ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead 90 seconds into the game.

Irrigon coughed up the ball on the third play of its next possession, and Arellano scored the first of his touchdowns on a 5-yard run four plays later. He also ran for the 2-point conversion for a 16-0 lead.

Arellano would also score on runs of 16 yards and 1 yard to help the Tigers to a 30-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Irrigon picked up a Stanfield fumble midway through the second quarter and turned it into a 35-yard field goal by Ruben Moreno for a 30-3 game.

The Tigers had the last word before the half with a 1-yard Arellano touchdown run. The Knights stopped the conversion run for a 36-3 score that stood at the half.

Stanfield freshman Hobs Hurty took the opening kickoff of the second half 80 yards for a touchdown and a 44-3 game.

“I saw them (defenders) in front of me, and I froze them,” Hurty said of his first high school touchdown. “That was fun.”

Arellano, who ran for 116 yards in the first half, hauled in a short pass from Combe late in the third quarter, then sprinted 93 yards for a touchdown.

“I was tired at the end of that one,” said Arellano, who finished the night with 208 yards. “My line did a great job. Credit to them, they did their job.”

Elizares finished the scoring late in the fourth with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Keeney added 81 yards rushing for the Tigers, who host Central Linn on Sept. 13.

The Knights will play at Weston-McEwen on Sept. 13.

“We’ll get back on the horse and get ready for Athena-Weston,” Thompson said.