Pendleton football players Blake Davis, Aiden Patterson and Everett Willard will get one last chance to play together after they were selected to play for the South team in the 72nd annual Les Schwab Bowl.

“It’s awesome to get to throw some pads on one more time,” said Willard, who was a first-team all-state center. “It’s pretty cool we all get an opportunity to play with the best players in the state. It will be fun to play with that much talent.”

The game will be played at 6 p.m. June 15 at Hillsboro Stadium. The South and North teams will practice during the week leading up to the game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

Throughout the week, the players will go into the community to perform service projects, including hospital visits and mentoring at-risk youths.

Willard, who has signed to play at Eastern Oregon University, said he committed to play in the game the day after he found out he was selected.

Patterson, a first-team all-state running back who has signed with Western Oregon University, might also see time at linebacker, depending on the team’s needs.

“Football is football,” he said. “I will play anywhere. This is a pretty big honor. We didn’t have the best competition this year, so it will be fun to play against some higher-level competition.”

Davis, a second-team all-state wide receiver, also has signed to play for WOU.

The Bucks also had three players — Kirk Liscom, Ian Bannister and Beau Skinner — named as alternates.

A bonus for the Bucks players is Pendleton coach Erik Davis being named as an assistant for the South. He will coach the receivers and special teams.

“I think it will be a tremendous experience for all of us,” Coach Davis said.

Blake Davis is excited to have one more game with his dad.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said. “It will be the last time he will ever coach me.”

Erik Davis guided the Bucks to a 10-2 season, which ended with a trip to the 5A state semifinals. It was the first time Pendleton had played that deep into the playoffs since 1977.