HERMISTON — With just two 3A playoff spots to share between four teams in the Mid-Columbia Conference, every game is a must-win for Hermiston when it plays Kennewick, Kamiakin and Southridge.

The Bulldogs missed out on a playoff spot last year, dropping games to Kennewick (26-25) and Kamiakin (34-27).

Friday night, Hermiston (0-2 MCC) will start again, playing Kennewick at 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium.

“We have some work to do,” Bulldogs coach David Faaeteete said. “We need to execute and get better. That was a big game here last year (against Kennewick), and part of the reason we didn’t go to the playoffs. We have to stop the run and defend the pass.”

The Lions (1-1) are coming off a 37-0 loss to Chiawana last week. The Riverhawks shut down the Lions’ big running back Myles Mayovsky, limiting the 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore to just 18 yards on 14 carries.

Mayovsky is just one concern for the Bulldogs. Their size and their athletic ability are others.

“Like most Tri-City schools, they are bigger than us,” Faaeteete said. “They are a tough football team with a tough mentality. They run two tight ends and they punted the ball. We match up well with them in certain spots.”

The Bulldogs, who lost starting quarterback Chase Elliott to a broken leg in the game against Pasco, turned to junior Sam Schwirse last week, and moved big guard Dustyn Coughlin to center.

“His stat line (20-27 for 139 yards) shows he was able to manage the game,” Faaeteete said of his quarterback. “He wants to get out there and gain confidence.”

Hermiston also saw senior running back Guiomar Garay go down with an ankle injury against Pasco. He missed last week’s game against Richland, and is listed day to day this week.

Daniel Faaeteete came in last week and rolled up 71 yards on 15 carries, but coach Faaeteete would like to have both backs available.

“We would like to have another option,” coach Faaeteete said. “I expect Daniel to play better. There are big expectations from the older brother.”

While the Bulldogs were the new kid on the block last year in the MCC, Kennewick coach Randy Affholter is in his first year with the Lions after coaching at Ellensburg for 22 years. He replaced Bill Templeton, who stepped down after last season.

“I have heard a lot of good things about him,” Faaeteete said of Affholter. “Coming in and taking control of a storied program like the Lions, he has done a good job.”