Pendleton football coach Erik Davis will help coach the South at the 72nd annual Les Schwab Bowl in June.

“I got an email yesterday (Thursday) asking me to be part of the staff,” Davis said. “I accepted. I’m excited. It’s such an honor. Often times, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal.”

The game will be played June 15 at Hillsboro Stadium. The South and North teams will practice during the week leading up to the game at Pacific University in Forest Grove.

Throughout the week, the players will go into the community to perform service projects, including hospital visits and mentoring at-risk youths.

Davis said he does not know who else was chosen to coach, but believes he will be an assistant for the game, which combines the top 5A and 6A players.

“The North is pretty much metro Portland, and the South is everyone else,” Davis said.

Players for the game have not been chosen, but Davis has high hopes for a few of his players to join him.

“I would like to think we would get a couple,” he said.

Davis guided the Bucks to a 10-2 season, which ended with a trip to the 5A state semifinals. It was the first time Pendleton had played that deep into the playoffs since 1977.

Pendleton dominated the Special District 1 all-league team, and had 11 players earn all-state honors, with four — center Everett Willard, running back Aiden Patterson, defensive lineman Beau Skinner and linebacker Kirk Liscom — named to the first team.

The Les Schwab Bowl began as the Oregon Shrine Game in 1948.