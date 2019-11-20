UMATILLA — Umatilla’s Cody Thacker earned Eastern Oregon League second-team honors on both sides of the ball — as a tight end and defensive lineman.

Eric Hoyos and Kaden Salamanca earned honorable mention honors on offense and defense for the Vikings. Hoyas as a running back and linebacker, and Salamanca as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Earning second-team honors for Umatilla were Darian Smith (offensive line), Izayah Rodarte (receiver), and Andrew Earl (defensive back).

Irrigon offensive lineman Jack Curtis was named to the second team, while teammates Frank Chapa (running back), Ryan Hussey (defensive back) and Dylan Johnston (receiver) earned honorable-mention honors.

Sophomore Jaden Tiller of Burns was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Hilanders coach Terry Graham was named Coach of the Year.

Burns’ Sean Wilbur was named lineman of the year.

Vale linebacker Jared Fulwyler, and Burns linebacker Mick Winn, were named the Defensive Players of the Year.