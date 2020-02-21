There is nothing like small-school basketball.
Gyms packed to the rafters with fans. State championship boards proudly hung on the walls. Trophies on display in the lobby, and some of the tastiest popcorn in three counties.
This was my world, in what seems a world ago.
Long bus rides (boys and girls together), complete with homemade sandwiches, cookies and milk on the trip home. More nights than not, the bus did not warm up until we were halfway home.
There were no cellphones or iPods. We had actual conversations with our teammates.
I played in Helix during the heyday of girls basketball in the early 1980s.
We played in the Big Sky Conference with Echo, Arlington, Ione, Wheeler, Condon, Dufur and Cascade Locks.
Our district tournament was in Umatilla, and a trip to Dairy Queen just down the hill from the school was a treat.
Echo was our bitter rival. They beat us out for a state berth in 1981. Back then, we were Class B, and it was a four-team state bracket. You had to work your ass off for a trip to Baker City.
In 1982, we beat Echo for our first trip to state, winning it all. We did the same in 1983 (now an 8-team bracket), beating Days Creek 53-47 in four overtimes for the trophy.
Baker City was a magical place for us small-town kids.
The gym was 10 times larger than any we had played in all season.
The view from the team bench was that of a sea of green and white, as nearly every person in town made the trip to support us.
Our championships belonged to the community as much as they did to us.
Both years we went to state, we had a team host who would wash our uniforms and such after each game, and leave us treats in the locker room.
In 1983, we were sponsored by one of the flower shops in town. We arrived at the gym to corsages and balloons. After we won the title, we each received a rose.
A drive through downtown Baker City featured businesses with their windows adorned with the teams they were sponsoring. The flower shop (I don’t know if I ever knew the name) had “Good Luck Grizzlies” painted on its window, with a bear dribbling a basketball, and a lot of flowers.
There were no cellphones to take pictures. I don’t know if any of our parents thought to take one, but I can still see it.
I inquired this week if team hosts are still a thing at the (now) 1A state tournament. I was told no, but that they are trying to bring the program back.
As the 2A and 1A teams begin their district tournaments this week, in hopes of securing a trip to state, I hope the players stop and realize how fortunate they are.
They have the undying support of their community, which you don’t get at a large school. You get to play the game you love, because if everyone doesn’t play, no one gets to play.
Over the next couple of weeks, please put down your cellphones (unless you are taking photos), remove your ear buds and make some memories.
