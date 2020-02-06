The Hermiston boys basketball team has one game left — Walla Walla is at the Dawg House on Friday night.
While some may breathe a sigh of relief that the season is finally over, I think people are overlooking what has made this season successful outside the win column.
Hermiston brought in Drew Preuninger to coach the team. He knew the cupboard was bare, but he was excited to take the reins.
A self-proclaimed gym rat, Preuninger held an open gym in the summer to get to know his players and gauge their talent.
The former Concordia University sharpshooter took the job knowing he would have just one returning player from last season.
He took the job knowing the Mid-Columbia Conference is one of the toughest in the state.
He took the job knowing he would have not one player on his roster that could hang inside with Kamiakin’s 6-foot-9 Kyson Rose, or Southridge’s 6-6 Tristan Smith.
He took the job knowing it takes a special talent to shoot the ball like Walla Walla’s Michael Cornia and Kennewick’s Ayono Benavidez, and this year he would not have a player of that caliber.
That one returning player? He walked off the team. Less than a month ago, the Dawgs lost their leading scorer. He too, walked off the team.
Granted, losing is not fun. Getting your shot swatted into the stands can be embarrassing. Walking out on your team speaks to your character.
Despite what he does not have, Preuninger is rich.
Senior Ivan Rangel is a class act. He shakes his coach’s hand after games and thanks him. For what is between them, but he is there every day, giving what he can for his team.
Fellow senior AJ Ramos-Barron has stepped into a leadership role, and has spent time helping the younger players adjust to the varsity scene.
Sophomore Chase Elliott missed part of the season after breaking his leg in football. He returned Jan. 3 at Southridge, and is a key piece of Hermiston’s future.
Elliott, who leads Hermiston in scoring at 12.5 points a game, certainly could have decided to wait until next year, but he was champing at the bit to play after sitting on the sidelines for four months. He does not regret his decision.
Preuninger has gotten the chance to bring up some younger players and teach them the system. Sophomore Tyler Lin has earned a starting spot, and others are playing key minutes off the bench.
Chiawana coach Chad Herron recently praised Hermiston for matching his team’s intensity, and called Elliott a leader.
Those were not empty compliments. Herron has been around the block a time or two (he just picked up his 250th win in the MCC), and does not mince words.
There are times when Preuninger believes his team can give more, but there is never a time when he is not proud of his players, who step on the court every night as the underdog.
